Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,339 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Allegheny Technologies worth $29,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.24.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.10.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

