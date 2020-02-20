Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 91.48% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ALSN traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $44.09. 2,099,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,132. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

