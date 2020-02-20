Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

NYSE ALLY opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

