Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,727 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.47% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $60,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,192,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 190,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,967,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $774,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,224 shares of company stock worth $14,507,993. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALNY traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,130. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

