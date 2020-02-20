Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its stake in Alphabet by 107.8% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,519.49 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,048.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,451.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,304.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Nomura boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

