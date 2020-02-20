Altium Limited (ALU) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 on March 25th

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Altium’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.
ASX:ALU opened at A$35.88 ($25.45) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$38.61 and a 200-day moving average of A$35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Altium has a twelve month low of A$26.97 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of A$42.37 ($30.05).
