Altium Limited (ALU) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 on March 25th

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Altium’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.

ASX:ALU opened at A$35.88 ($25.45) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$38.61 and a 200-day moving average of A$35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Altium has a twelve month low of A$26.97 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of A$42.37 ($30.05).

Get Altium alerts:

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems, Electronic System Solutions, and Cloud Applications segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.