Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Position Lowered by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,356 shares during the period. Amarin makes up about 1.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.19% of Amarin worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 31.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,025,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 169,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amarin by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 699,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 130,740 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 631,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink lifted their price target on Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,064,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,454. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

