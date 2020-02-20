Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Sells $3,750,660.30 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $14.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,170.22. 2,553,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,955.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,823.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $1,080.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

