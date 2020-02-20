Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $15.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,154.56. 2,401,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,731. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,955.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,823.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,064.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

