American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXL. Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:AXL opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $930.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.35.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 4,976.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

