American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.67-0.69 for the period. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.41-2.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.34. 44,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,282. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

