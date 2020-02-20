American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Receives Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACC. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.83.

ACC traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,282. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 0.38.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in American Campus Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in American Campus Communities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Campus Communities by 34.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in American Campus Communities by 23.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

