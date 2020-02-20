American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.39. American Electric Power also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.71.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $79.60 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

