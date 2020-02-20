American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target Raised to

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AEP. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $102.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.82. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $79.60 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $2,553,710,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 966,851 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $61,911,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after acquiring an additional 421,053 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

