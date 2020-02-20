American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $136.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.