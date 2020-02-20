American National BankShares Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

American National BankShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. American National BankShares has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American National BankShares to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

American National BankShares stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 75,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,198. American National BankShares has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $398.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms recently commented on AMNB. ValuEngine upgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American National BankShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

