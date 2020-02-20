America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.66. 174,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $126.96. The firm has a market cap of $803.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.