Amit Yoran Sells 720 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 720 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $20,037.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,242,260.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Amit Yoran sold 36,363 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,013,436.81.

On Friday, November 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $34,620.52.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Amit Yoran sold 2,116 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $58,994.08.

TENB stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tenable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,888,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after buying an additional 1,570,435 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 681,852 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Tenable by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,255,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,998,000 after purchasing an additional 523,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Tenable by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 352,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 279,525 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

