Analysts Anticipate Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) to Post ($0.16) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Cel-Sci Corporation (NASDAQ:CVM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $18.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cel-Sci an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have commented on CVM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cel-Sci in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cel-Sci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of CVM stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 21,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,603. Cel-Sci has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Cel-Sci Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

