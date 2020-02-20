Analysts Anticipate Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) to Announce ($0.04) EPS

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $1.10 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ekso Bionics an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO remained flat at $$0.37 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 456,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,921. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 123.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 449,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 608,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares during the last quarter. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

