Analysts Anticipate Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Analysts expect Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nice’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.34. Nice reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nice.

Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

NICE opened at $181.28 on Friday. Nice has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nice in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nice by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Nice in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nice by 51.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

