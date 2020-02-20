Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.91. T-Mobile Us posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.49. 6,090,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,308. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $68.16 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

