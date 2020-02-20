Analysts Anticipate United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) to Post $1.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.60. United Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full-year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Technologies.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 282,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 66,565 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,279,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,659,000 after acquiring an additional 102,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.71. The company has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies has a 52 week low of $121.48 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Technologies (UTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.