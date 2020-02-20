Analysts Anticipate Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of VIRT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 795,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

