Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $677.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report $677.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.70 million and the highest is $682.50 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $685.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

NYSE:ATR opened at $115.01 on Monday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.10. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $260,744.49. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

