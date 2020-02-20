Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.24. Genesco reported earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

GCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. CL King upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of GCO opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.05 million, a P/E ratio of -23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. Genesco has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $53.20.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 906.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

