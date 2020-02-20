Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $743.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce sales of $743.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $717.00 million and the highest is $761.40 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $776.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,262,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,412,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,536,000 after buying an additional 627,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,682,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 267,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,711,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 162,774 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,959,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 2,101,331 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 4,515,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619,283. The stock has a market cap of $824.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

