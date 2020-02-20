Analysts Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Billion

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post $6.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.93 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.75 billion to $31.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.81 billion to $33.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

PM traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $87.48. The stock had a trading volume of 168,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,328. The company has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $7,591,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.