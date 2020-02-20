Analysts Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Billion

Analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post $6.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.93 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.75 billion to $31.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.81 billion to $33.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

PM traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $87.48. The stock had a trading volume of 168,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,328. The company has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $7,591,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

