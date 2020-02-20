Analysts Offer Predictions for Nutrien Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cleveland Research downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

NTR stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

