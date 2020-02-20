Analysts Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. ValuEngine raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 468,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 294,030 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. 3,664,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,598. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $293.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

