Analysts Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Target Price at $62.00

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,290,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 139,731 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 420,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 99,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.
Further Reading: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.