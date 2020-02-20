Analysts Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Target Price at $62.00

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,290,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 139,731 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 420,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 99,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.57. 320,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,342. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

