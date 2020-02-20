Analysts Set Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) PT at $70.00

Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GKOS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Glaukos by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GKOS traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.