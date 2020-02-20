Analysts Set International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Target Price at $16.21

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other International Money Express news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren purchased 17,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in International Money Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 145,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,422. International Money Express has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $415.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of -0.31.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

