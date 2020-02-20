Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) PT at C$9.47

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.47.

LUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,355. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.76 and a 1 year high of C$8.08. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,800.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

