Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT):

2/18/2020 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2020 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

2/12/2020 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Insight Enterprises had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/24/2020 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

1/23/2020 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,936. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,545 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $18,507,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $16,168,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $15,181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

