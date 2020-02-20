Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.43), approximately 14,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.50 ($2.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.20. The company has a market cap of $203.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70.

About Anexo Group (LON:ANX)

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

