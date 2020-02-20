Anglo American’s (AAL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC cut Anglo American to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Anglo American to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,225 ($29.27).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,088 ($27.47) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,961.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,951.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.79. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

