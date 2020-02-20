Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in CRESTWOOD, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

