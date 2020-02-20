AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,186 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $4,105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 24.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 95.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPF. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.28.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $144.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 149.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92. AppFolio Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

