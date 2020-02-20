Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.3% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura raised their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.19. 365,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,460,860. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,395.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

