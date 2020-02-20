Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Up to $65.16

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.82, but opened at $65.16. Applied Materials shares last traded at $67.41, with a volume of 8,498,840 shares trading hands.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 32.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

