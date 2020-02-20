Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,872. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.