Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.32

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 70720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -87.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

