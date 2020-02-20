Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Ardelyx stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market cap of $523.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $183,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

