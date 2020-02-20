Argentum (ARG) Market Capitalization Hits $2,062.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

