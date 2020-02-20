Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.90 Million

Analysts expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) to post $526.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $522.20 million to $529.30 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $595.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.92.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $962,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,876.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,319 shares of company stock worth $10,581,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $81,360,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,990,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $44,743,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock traded up $3.26 on Monday, reaching $228.28. The company had a trading volume of 747,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,441. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $173.31 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.38 and its 200 day moving average is $219.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

