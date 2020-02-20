Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down to $223.47

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.44, but opened at $223.47. Arista Networks shares last traded at $224.66, with a volume of 40,085 shares trading hands.
ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41.
In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $2,262,226.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,455.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $962,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,876.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,319 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,607 in the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
