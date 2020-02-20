Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down to $223.47

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.44, but opened at $223.47. Arista Networks shares last traded at $224.66, with a volume of 40,085 shares trading hands.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.92.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $2,262,226.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,455.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $962,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,876.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,319 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,607 in the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.