Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1004 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

