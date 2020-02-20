Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Arrow Electronics worth $36,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,524 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,063,000 after acquiring an additional 331,855 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 596,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 112,489 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after acquiring an additional 117,587 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $86.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,738,461.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

