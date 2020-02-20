Artfinity (AT) Price Reaches $0.0180 on Major Exchanges

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 20th. Artfinity has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity token can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. In the last week, Artfinity has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00492306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $640.25 or 0.06660301 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00069288 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027361 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005215 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,628,011 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

